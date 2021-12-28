These states are sending the most people to Alabama

ALABAMA — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Alabama from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Alabama.

#30. Iowa

Moved from Iowa to Alabama in 2019: 722

0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#25 most common destination from Iowa

Moved from Alabama to Iowa in 2019: 70

#46 most common destination from Alabama

#29. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Alabama in 2019: 771

0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#31 most common destination from Nevada

Moved from Alabama to Nevada in 2019: 239

#42 most common destination from Alabama

#28. Maryland

Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#33 most common destination from Maryland

Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597

#17 most common destination from Alabama

#27. Arkansas

Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#20 most common destination from Arkansas

Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636

#30 most common destination from Alabama

#26. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#32 most common destination from Missouri

Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

#12 most common destination from Alabama

#25. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Alabama in 2019: 904

0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

#36 most common destination from Arizona

Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750

#15 most common destination from Alabama

#24. Alaska

Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105

1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

#15 most common destination from Alaska

Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260

#38 most common destination from Alabama

#23. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Alabama in 2019: 1,212

1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#18 most common destination from Kansas

Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021

#24 most common destination from Alabama

#22. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307

1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#21 most common destination from Wisconsin

Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678

#29 most common destination from Alabama

#21. Massachusetts

Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452

1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#26 most common destination from Massachusetts

Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099

#21 most common destination from Alabama

#20. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#16 most common destination from Kentucky

Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

#6 most common destination from Alabama

#19. Washington

Moved from Washington to Alabama in 2019: 1,883

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#28 most common destination from Washington

Moved from Alabama to Washington in 2019: 1,060

#22 most common destination from Alabama

#18. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#20 most common destination from Michigan

Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997

#13 most common destination from Alabama

#17. Illinois

Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

#28 most common destination from Illinois

Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

#16 most common destination from Alabama

#16. New York

Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

#34 most common destination from New York

Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851

#26 most common destination from Alabama

#15. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

#32 most common destination from Colorado

Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422

#9 most common destination from Alabama

#14. Utah

Moved from Utah to Alabama in 2019: 2,083

2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

#11 most common destination from Utah

Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027

#23 most common destination from Alabama

#13. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#23 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

#14 most common destination from Alabama

#12. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364

2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#21 most common destination from Ohio

Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203

#20 most common destination from Alabama

#11. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448

2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#13 most common destination from South Carolina

Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873

#25 most common destination from Alabama

#10. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876

2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

#23 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028

#7 most common destination from Alabama

#9. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

#11 most common destination from Indiana

Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

#18 most common destination from Alabama

#8. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#19 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

#5 most common destination from Alabama

#7. California

Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690

3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

#36 most common destination from California

Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310

#10 most common destination from Alabamaurn:uuid:ebfd1745-09b4-cbf9-14fa-cbf909b4ebfd

#6. Louisiana

Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789

3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

#7 most common destination from Louisiana

Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567

#11 most common destination from Alabama

#5. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

#6 most common destination from Mississippi

Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

#8 most common destination from Alabama

#4. Texas

Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

8.0% of new residents that moved from another state

#20 most common destination from Texas

Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

#3 most common destination from Alabama

#3. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

#3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

#4 most common destination from Alabama

#2. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

13.4% of new residents that moved from another state

#6 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

#2 most common destination from Alabama

#1. Florida

Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519

14.8% of new residents that moved from another state

#10 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

#1 most common destination from Alabama