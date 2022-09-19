HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 70 students across North Alabama were selected as National Merit Semifinalists — staking their claim as some of the top students in the entire state.
According to nationalmerit.org, around 1.5 million students apply for the program each year. 16,000 of those are designated as semifinalists, or the highest scoring students on the PSAT/NMSQT in their individual state.
From that pool of students, the field will be narrowed even more to name the finalists for three types of merit scholarships:
- $2,500 National Merit Scholarships
- Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards
- College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards
Learn more about the process of how to apply for the National Merit Scholarship Program here.
In the State of Alabama, the Madison City school system boasted the most students selected from an individual school district with 32. MCSS was followed by Vestavia Hills with 21 students and Hoover at 18 students.
“These results once again prove that it does not matter where you live or go to school in Madison, every school is one of the nation’s best,” said Dr. Ed Nichols, the Superintendent of Madison City Schools.
The students selected as National Merit Semifinalists in North Alabama include:
Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering
- Joshua D. Letlow
Athens High School
- Asa H. Savoie
Boaz High School
- Adit N. Patel
Bob Jones High School
- Thais R. Arslanbekov
- Elaine V. Bao
- Neha S. Chopade
- Puja S. Chopade
- Anna E. Digges
- Vincent T. Dinh
- Kennedy G. Gore
- Williams B. Hu
- Bryce C. League
- Cam N. Nguyen
- Justin J. Pan
- Ashwin Prabhakar
- Lilian Qu
- Pranav N. Ramesh
- Soorya N. Ramesh
- Craig H. Stephenson
- Alexander M. Stern
- Constance Wang
- Jonathan L. Yang
Brooks High School
- Benjamin M. Underwood
Grissom High School
- Erin F. Howard
- Danielle I. Kim
- Hannah K. Lemons
Guntersville High School
- Evan B. Hill
Hartselle High School
- Brody Boster
- Jacob E. Bowling
- Reid Ellis
- Eli Moore
- Parker Stewart
Homeschool (Madison City)
- Zoe M. Molloy
- Caleb S. Stubbs
Huntsville High School
- Ian Burch
- Daniel J. Coffman
- Joseph McCallion
- Elizabeth G. Sierzego
- Nake Singh
- Payton Wessells
James Clemens High School
- Sohail M. Baig
- Yuti Das
- Sherwood Dong
- Ramshreyas R. Gade
- Christopher Kang
- Punarvi S. Mandadapu
- Shaivi Pandey
- Tevin Park
- Pranav C. Somu
- Elizabeth K. Swaine
- Joshua X. Wong
- Jeremiah J. Yang
- Jerry Zheng
Lindsey Lane Christian Academy
- Joshua H. Harbin
Marshall Christian Academy
- Natasha E. Roden
Mars Hill Bible School
- Tyler D. Foster
Muscle Shoals
- Riley W. Davis
- James T. Stoddard
- Henry E. Waldrop
New Century Technology High School
- Ella R. Duus
Providence Classical School
- Marianne C. Taylor
Randolph School
- Finlay S. Dwyer
- Quinn C. Moore
- Pong Somboon
Sparkman High School
- Regan A. Beavers
- Emily R. Centamore
- Joshua L. Stover
St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Catherine Hare
Westminster Christian Academy
- Luke Fowler
- Jennifer Hamilton
- Lori B. Madison
- Anna C. Murphree