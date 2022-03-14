(WHNT) — One website is using the most up-to-date data to predict the most popular baby names in Alabama for 2022.

Every year, the Social Security Administration publishes its totals for first names on all Social Security card birth applications. They’ve been publishing the totals since 1880. Names.org took that data from the last five years to predict the most popular names in the Yellowhammer State for the upcoming year.

In Alabama, the most popular baby names predicted for 2022 include:

Boys

William James John Noah Elijah Liam Oliver Jackson Henry Asher

Girls

Ava Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Harper Mary Elizabeth Evelyn Ella

Alabama’s list for 2022 follows fairly closely to the national lists. Nationally, boy names that weren’t included on Alabama’s list are Benjamin, Lucas, and Alexander. The girl names that differ on the national list include Sophia, Isabella, Mia, and Luna.

If you take that list, and compare it to Social Security data from 100 years ago, things look quite different. While names like William, James, Mary, and Elizabeth were still on parental minds in 1922, newer names have taken over in 2022.

The list of the most popular names one century ago include:

Boys

John Robert William James Charles George Joseph Edward Richard Frank

Girls

Mary Dorothy Helen Margaret Ruth Betty Virginia Mildred Elizabeth Frances

To see the predicted list of top baby names for every state this year, visit names.org.