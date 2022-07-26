HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 school year, U.S. News & World Report ranked the best schools in each of North Alabama’s county school systems.

The website based their ranking on a 6-point scale measuring college readiness, curriculum breadth, proficiency and performance in state assessments, the performance of underserved students, and graduation rate.

News 19 compiled a list of the best high school in each North Alabama county school system, according to that ranking. City schools were ranked separately from each county’s school system.

Colbert County | Cherokee High School

(Cherokee High School | Colbert County Schools)

Ranked #1 in the Colbert County school system, #133 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 82%

Cherokee High School is part of the Colbert County school system and is located in Cherokee, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Pam Worsham and Assistant Principal Leah Landers Lockett.

Learn more about Cherokee High School here.

DeKalb County | Plainview High School

(Plainview High School | plainviewhighschool.ss18.sharpschool.com)

Ranked #1 in the DeKalb County school system, #168 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 97%

Plainview High School is part of the DeKalb County school system and is located in Rainsville, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Chris Clark, and assistant principals Marilyn Bryant and Whitney Whiteside.

Learn more about Plainview High School here.

Franklin County | Red Bay High School

(Red Bay High School | Franklin County Schools)

Ranked #1 in the Franklin County school system, #209 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 96%

Red Bay High School is part of the Franklin County school system and is located in Red Bay, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Paul Humphries and Assistant Principal Dr. Jacqueline Parsons.

Learn more about Red Bay High School here.

Jackson County | Skyline High School

(Skyline High School | Jackson County School District)

Ranked #1 in the Jackson County school system, #115 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 100%

Skyline High School is part of the Jackson County school system and is located in Scottsboro, Ala. The school is led by Principal Drew McNutt.

Learn more about Skyline High School here.

Lauderdale County | Lexington High School

(Lexington High School | Lauderdale County Schools)

Ranked #1 in the Lauderdale County school system, #132 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 99%

Lexington High School is part of the Lauderdale County school system, and is located in Lexington, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Norman Lovelady and assistant principals Michael Cole and Zack Sinyard.

Learn more about Lexington High School here.

Lawrence County | Lawrence County High School

(Lawrence County High School | Facebook.com)

Ranked #1 in the Lawrence County school system, #167 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 94%

Lawrence County High School is part of the Lawrence County school system, and is located in Moulton, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Thomas Jones and Assistant Principal Sonya Kilpatrick.

Learn more about Lawrence County High School here.

Limestone County | Ardmore High School

(Ardmore High School | ardmorehigh.org)

Ranked #1 in the Limestone County school system, #32 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 96%

Ardmore High School is part of the Limestone County school system, and is located in Ardmore, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Glenn Bryant and assistant principals Stephen Baugh and Will Jarrett.

Learn more about Ardmore High School here.

Madison County | Madison County High School

Madison County High School (Photo: Kristen Conner/WHNT News 19)

Ranked #1 in the Madison County school system, #25 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 97%

Madison County High School is part of the Madison County school system and is located in Gurley, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Jeremy Lowry and assistant principals Regina Bennett and Bryan Gustafason.

Learn more about Madison County High School here.

Marshall County | Kate D. Smith DAR High School

Ranked #1 in the Marshall County school system, #41 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 85%

Kate D. Smith DAR High School is part of the Marshall County school system and is located in Grant, Ala. The school is currently led by Executive Director Heather Watson Greene.

Learn more about Kate D. Smith DAR High School here.

Morgan County | Priceville High School

Ranked #1 in the Morgan County school system, #51 overall in Alabama

Graduation Rate: 95%

Priceville High School is part of the Morgan County school system and is located in Priceville, Ala. The school is currently led by Principal Lewis White and Assistant Principal Shane Hopkins.

Learn more about Priceville High School here.

To see the full ranking of schools in the state of Alabama, including city school systems, visit U.S. News & World Report here.