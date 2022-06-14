MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Springville man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for various sex crimes against a child, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Timothy Shane Smith, 38, was convicted on May 12 and sentenced on June 9 for two felonies — first-degree sodomy (class A, 45 years) and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age (class B, 15 years).

Smith’s trial showed that he sexually abused his victim between the ages of five to eight years old.

Smith was not eligible for parole, good time, or a probationary sentence due to the age of his victim when he committed these crimes.

Attorney General Marshall says that Smith’s 60-year sentence fits his vile acts.

“There are few things more vile than the crimes this defendant repeatedly committed against a defenseless child,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is fitting that he should spend 60 years behind bars with no possibility of parole to fully contemplate the heinous nature of his acts.”

This case was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, the Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, and the Attorney General’s Office of Victims Assistance.