The Vaccine in Alabama: A Town Hall Special Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Our doctors have answers. We’re taking your most pressing questions and concerns to Alabama’s top health professionals during our town hall Thursday evening.

“The Vaccine in Alabama” special show will stream within this story from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. CBS 42 Anchors Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson will moderate. The following medical professionals will serve as panelists:

Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Senior VP of Medicine at UAB Hospital and Dean of UAB School of Medicine

Dr. Michael Saag, Associate Dean for Global Health at UAB School of Medicine

Topics of discussion include:

How effective are the two vaccines?

Will the vaccine work on the new coronavirus strain?

What are the side effects of the vaccines?

What does the roll-out process look like?

When will we get the vaccine?