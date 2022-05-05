ALABAMA (WHNT) – You could receive up to $10,000 to move to the Shoals area, according to MakeMyMove.

According to our news partner al.com, MakeMyMove has listed the Shoals among the various places you could receive a cash incentive to live and work.

Eligible applicants can receive $10,000 to be distributed through your first year living in the area. Cities in that area include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.

To be considered, the applicant must have a minimum annual income of $52,000, move within six months of being approved and have full-time remote employment outside of Lauderdale County, Ala. The website also listed other helpful tips about the area, like what the Wi-Fi is like or where the nearest Target store is.

The Shoals isn’t the only area of the south that is on the list, other areas include Ruston, Louisiana; Savannah, Georgia; and Beaumont, Texas. The incentive packages also vary. You can see the full list on MakeMyMove.