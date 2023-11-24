ALABAMA (WHNT) — The paddle sport of Pickleball has exploded in popularity across the United States in recent years, and the north Alabama region is no exception.

In addition to indoor gym play, outdoor courts have popped up in a variety of cities including Athens, Huntsville, Madison, and soon-to-be in Decatur.

After visiting several courts across the region, it’s easy to see why the new courts are needed: the sport is just plain fun!

Of course, the new courts have come at a cost to taxpayers, as they are government-funded.

Athens: Big Spring Memorial Park

At Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens, the City of Athens invested a little under $55,000 to resurface the old tennis courts into six new pickleball courts and a new tennis court.

Jennifer Bridges, the Vice President of the Athens Alabama Pickleball Association, told News 19 that the new courts were much needed.

“You see these numbers here?” she asked, referencing the full courts with people waiting to play, “This is pretty common.”

She told News 19 that the Athens Alabama Pickleball Association started a few years ago with around 20 members, but it has now grown to more than 300 members. “We have such a demand for more courts, so we were excited.”

Bridges said she picked up the sport a few years ago, but believes it is easy for anyone to get into and learn quickly.

Pickleball courts at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens.

“I think within an hour, an hour and a half you can learn the rules,” she said.

Bridges said pickleball grew in popularity in Athens right around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people were so ready to get out,” she said. “Everybody had been cooped up and it gives a way to form a community around people with the same interest who are interested in getting out, doing something healthy.”

She said anyone who wants to hop on in and learn the game is welcome to join in at any of the public courts across the city.

Huntsville: Sandra Moon Complex courts

In Huntsville, the enthusiasm about pickleball is just as potent. When we arrived at the Sandra Moon Complex to check out the newer courts, we didn’t even need to ask for an interview. We were quickly met by members of the Huntsville Pickleball Club who were happy to tell us about the sport that they love so much.

“We love it because it’s very social, we get to enjoy friends and we’ve become great friends,” Kim Minkinow said. She said she’s made some amazing new friends through the sport, like Sherry Barnes.

“We had never laid eyes on each other and now we’re like sisters, we all consider ourselves sisters,” Sherry Barnes said. “We know that we’ve got each other’s back even off the court.”

Minkinow said the members of the Huntsville Pickleball Club have become people she enjoys seeing several times a week.

Pickleball courts at the Sandra Moon Complex in Huntsville.

“I’ve told people that this is my place of work now that I’m retired,” Minkinow said. “So we can come out here and have a place to be with people that care about where you are, are you ok and are checking on you.”

The pair are both accomplished pickleball players, having won at several local and national tournaments.

Similarly, to Jennifer Bridges’ sentiment, Barnes said the sport is easy for anyone to pick up.

“You don’t have to have ever played any sport and you can just pick up pickleball,” Barnes said. “It’s just fun, anyone can play.”

The City of Huntsville built the 12 outdoor courts at the Sandra Moon Complex off of Bailey Cove Road as part of an earlier phase of the park master plan. Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director, James Gossett told News 19 that the city spent “about $150,000” on just the pickleball courts.

In an interview, Gossett said to be on the lookout for an announcement about the potential for additional courts in Huntsville, in 2024.

“We’ve recognized that as the city has changed and grown, that pickleball is an important activity for a lot of the citizens that live here,” Gossett said.

“It’s also a sport that you can have success at no matter your ability level, which is important,” Gossett said. “When you do athletic activities and you don’t have any success sometimes you don’t want to play them very long. So, it’s easy to have success.”

Madison: Courts at Town Madison

The craze has also made its way to Madison. At the end of October, the City of Madison cut the ribbon on 12 outdoor courts in Town Madison near Graphics Drive.

Image credit: City of Madison.

The pickleball courts are the first step in a master plan for community recreation improvements across 14 acres of recently acquired land.

The City of Madison also recently purchased an existing wellness center in that area, and plans to add two softball fields, two soccer/lacrosse fields and outdoor locker rooms.

News 19 reached out to the City of Madison to learn how much it cost to build the pickleball courts, but we haven’t heard back at this time.

Decatur: Plans for Point Mallard

Earlier this year, the Decatur City Council approved a budge t of $2.2 million dollars for a pickleball complex to be built at Point Mallard Park. City officials said the sport has grown a lot within their city, and they want to be able to provide recreational opportunities for community members.

It is unclear where the plans for the facility stand at this time. News 19 reached out to members of the Decatur City Council for an updated timeline and details on the project, but we haven’t heard back.