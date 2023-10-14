ALABAMA (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than your typically domestic brand offers, let alone their potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In Alabama, Khalid ranked Snake Handler Double IPA, 10% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. This pale ale comes from the folks at Good People Brewing Company in Birmingham and has aromas of pine, citrus, pineapple, flowers, spice, and grassiness, with a biscuit and caramel backbone to bring it all together.

The company said Snake Handler is the most requested beer, “hands down.” It maintains high scores among beer review sites like Untappd and BeerAdvocate.