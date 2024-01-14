HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the state continues to deal with cold temperatures and hazardous road conditions, businesses across the Tennessee Valley are announcing closings for Tuesday, January 16.

Here is a list of businesses that have closed so far:

Redstone Federal Credit Union branches in Alabama and Tennessee will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

All Pathways Health Care offices in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee will be remote on Tuesday, January 16. All patients will be seen through telehealth.

Redstone Arsenal will be closed on January 16. Gate 9 will remain open for emergency crews and essential personnel only. All other gates will be closed.

The George C. Marshall Space Flight Center will be closed on Monday, January 15, and on Tuesday, January 16. Gate 9 will remain open for emergency crews and essential personnel only. All other gates will be closed.

Huntsville Utilities main lobby at 112 Spragins Street and the Pulaski Pike Drive-Thru Payment Center will be closed Tuesday, January 16.

The Huntsville Housing Authority will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Huntsville Museum of Art will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Huntsville Ice & Sports Center will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Madison Surgery Center will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Blossomwood Medical in Huntsville will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Huntsville Hospital’s Spine & Neuro Center will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Surgery Center Huntsville will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Rehabilitation & Neurological services on Triana Blvd in Huntsville will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

American Wholesale Book Company will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Visitor’s Information kiosk at Huntsville International Airport will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

PPG Aerospace will be closed for 2 nd & 3 rd shifts only for Tuesday, January 16.

& 3 shifts only for Tuesday, January 16. Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department and Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Center for Elder Care will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Decatur Utilities Office (Decatur, AL) will be closed on January 16.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Priceville Municipal Court will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Hartselle Huddle House closed on January 15 and 16 and will reopen on January 17 at 6 A.M.

UAB Huntsville both clinics and academic programs will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Ariens Corporation in Fayetteville, Tenn. will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Duravent Group will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Norris Cylinder in Huntsville will be closed for all three shifts on Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16.

Banfield Pet Hospital locations will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Community Free Dental Clinic will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

The Florence Municipal Court will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. The Florence City Council Meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 18.

Star Market and Pharmacy- Five Points will close at 6 p.m. on January 15.

Star Market and Pharmacy Meridianville will close at 3 p.m. on January 15.

Propst Discount Drugs will close at 6 p.m. on January 15.

Star Pharmacy Gurley will close at noon on January 15.

Star Pharmacy Bailey Cove will close at 3 p.m. on January 15.

Terry’s Pizza Express Bailey Cove will close at 4 p.m. on January 15.

Star Pharmacy Madison will close at 3 p.m. on January 15.

Hunnington Pharmacy will close at 1:30 p.m. on January 15.

Reeves Drug Store and Deli (Pulaski, TN) will close at 2 p.m. on January 15.

ARC of Madison County will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. All adult and early childhood education programs are canceled.

Copperweld will be closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday, January, 17. This is subject to change based on weather conditions.

The Community Free Clinic will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Marshall County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Arab City offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

All DeKalb County Governmental offices will be closed Tuesday, January 16.

HTPG in Scottsboro says the first shift will report on a two-hour delay at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16.

OK Foods First Shift is canceled on Tuesday, January 16.

The following driver’s license offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Athens, Scottsboro, Decatur, Sheffield, Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, and Moulton)

Central North Alabama Health Services has announced closures for clinics at the following locations (Huntsville Alabama Health Center, Athens Family Health Center, New Market Clinic, and Toney Family Health Center) *Clinics will re-open as soon as weather permits.

Here is a list of delayed services that are in place due to the incoming severe weather:

City of Athens sanitation and recycling services are delayed (No pickup on Monday or Tuesday)

City of Athens Offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Town of Falkville offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Madison County government operations will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

City of Madison Municipal operations and programs will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

City of Huntsville government operations will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Jackson County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Franklin County Courthouse and county offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Morgan County Courthouse and county annexes will be closed on Tuesday, January, 16.

Huntsville Transit will not run Orbit bus transportation, but access will continue to pick up dialysis patients.

Huntsville garbage collection will experience delays for the remainder of the week.

Decatur City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Decatur City garbage and recycling collection services are delayed until Wednesday, January 17.

Moulton City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January, 16.

Moulton City Garbage should be put out on Tuesday or Wednesday and it will be picked up as soon as it can be due to weather conditions and landfill hours.

Owens Cross Roads City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.

Lauderdale County household or commercial garbage collections are delayed (No pickup on Monday or Tuesday)

Limestone County Solid Waste Department garbage routes are delayed (No pickup on Monday)

Madison County garbage collection services are delayed, there will be no pick-up on Tuesday, January 16.

Waste Management has suspended garbage and trash collections in the Tuscumbia area due to winter weather. Services will resume as soon as weather and road conditions permit.

News 19 will continue to update this page as information is received.