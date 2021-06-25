Teenagers pour alcohol on nesting sea turtle on Orange Beach, arrested for underage possession

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police arrested multiple teenagers Thursday night after a call came in that the group was harassing a nesting sea turtle.

When police made it to the beach, they found several teens near a nesting sea turtle. After investigating, police say the teenagers had poured alcohol on the sea turtle.

Several of the teens were arrested for underage possession of alcohol.

The exact location will not be released to protect the potential turtle nest. THe investigation has been turned over to NOAA.