SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Jazmine Renne Jessee who was reported missing Sunday night.

Jessee is a white female with red hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’1”, and 125lbs.

Jessee was last seen in the area of Chelsea.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Matt Smith at (205) 670-6255 or msmith@shelbyso.com.

You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.