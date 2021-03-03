Teen accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff seeks youthful-offender status

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The attorneys for a teenager charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff are seeking youthful-offender status for him.

If granted, the status would limit any prison time to a maximum of three years. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Tuesday that a hearing for William Chase Johnson is set for next Monday.

Johnson was 18 when he was accused of fatally shooting Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr. in the face as the sheriff was attempting to disperse loiterers at a Hayneville gas station in November 2019.

If Johnson is not granted the status and is convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.