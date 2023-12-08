LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time in 20 years, voters in Limestone County decided not to renew property taxes that support schools.

Voters declined three out of four ballot measures in a Special Election that was held on Tuesday, December 5th. The unofficial election results show it was a dismal turnout, as only 3% of registered voters in Limestone County voted in the election.

The tax rates that were voted on by voters on Tuesday, have been in effect since 2005, the last time they were voted on. The change will go into effect in October of 2025, if another special election is not called.

A sample ballot provided by the Limestone County Elections office.

The property taxes that are currently in place at those rates help provide extra funding for multiple school districts that have a presence in Limestone County.

Limestone County Revenue Commissioner, Brian Patterson, told News 19 that in 2022, the taxes provided more than $7 million in funding across four school districts.

Athens City Schools: $2,027,674

Limestone County Schools: $3,771,694

Madison City Schools: $1,418,215

Huntsville City Schools: $141,230

The only measure that passed was one providing funding for Athens City Schools.

Madison City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ed Nichols said, “we were disappointed,” about the results.

Nichols said Madison City Schools (MCS), which has around 3,400 students who live in Limestone County, use the funding generated by that property tax to help pay for things not covered by state funding.

“We use that money to look at expanding our elementary art and music, like we did this year, and STEM, and other programs that are outside the spectrum of the state,” Nichols said.

He said funding also goes towards transportation and other important programs.

Currently, James Clemons High School is the only MCS school located in Limestone County. The bulk of Madison City Schools are located in Madison County. However, the growth of MCS in Limestone County has already begun.

“We’ve got a new elementary school coming online in Limestone County in two years, due to the growth,” Nichols added. “We can see that in the future, there could be somewhere upwards of 5,000 students that are part of Madison City [Schools] but live in Limestone County.”

Nichols said he takes part of the blame for voters not understanding just how important that funding is.

“We don’t think we did a very good job, I don’t think I did a very good job probably as superintendent,” he said about informing voters about what the funding goes towards.

Nichols said he also believes there was, “misinformation put out about it” in reference to the election. He said he thinks voters believed these were new, or additional taxes, and that is why they didn’t vote in favor of them.

This doesn’t have to be the end of the road for these taxes.

The Limestone County Director of Elections told News 19 that there is still time to try the ballot measures again. Since the changes don’t take effect until October of 2025, they said a new special election could be held if there is enough support.

News 19 also reached out to Limestone County Schools and Huntsville City Schools for comment. A spokesperson for Limestone County Schools said the superintendent was unavailable for comment on Friday.

Huntsville City Schools does draw students from Limestone County, however at this time, it does not have any schools in Limestone County. A spokesperson told News 19, “while this does not have an immediate funding impact on our district due to the delayed expiration of the existing tax, we will be monitoring long-term for any future impacts.”