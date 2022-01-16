Tallassee mayor arrested in Orange Beach, accused of domestic violence

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police said the mayor of a central Alabama town was arrested Saturday night.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. in the 26000-block of Perdido Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they say they found Tallassee mayor John Randal Hammock and believe he committed an act of felony domestic violence.

This is not Hammock’s first run-in with the law, as he was facing a misdemeanor harassment charge back in Aug. 2020.

Hammock is currently in his second term as mayor of Tallassee and is running for place one on the Alabama Public Service Commission.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the crime.