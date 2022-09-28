TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Officials with Talladega Superspeedway announced that they will open specific campgrounds for free to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian beginning Wednesday.

Officials announced that GEICO North, South and West C Parks will be open for free to evacuees. Showers and restrooms will be available to all near the South Park.

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in Florida, Alabama, and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

The announcement comes as staff prepares for thousands of fans attending the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 2.

The National Hurricane Center is anticipating “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding” in Florida as Category 4 Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies. The NHC predicted that the greatest risk of deadly storm surges would be in the area from Sarasota to Naples.

Ian is expected to make landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday.