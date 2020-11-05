Talladega County votes to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — After years of consideration, Talladega County voted to allow alcohol sales on Sundays after 1 p.m.

Before Tuesday, various cities within the county had passed their own versions of the law. This meant people in the city of Talladega legally had to take their business elsewhere if they wanted to buy it.

“It was very discouraging,” Sal Jumma, Owner of Pop’s Bottle Shop on Renfroe Road, said, reflecting on summers past when he couldn’t do business. “Big busy summer days, people would come in on Sundays and I would have to send them over the bridge or down the road about 10 or 15 minutes away.”

Jackie Swinford, Commissioner for Talladega County District 1, said he and the others with the Talladega County Commission have heard these concerns voiced before. He said the referendum was made to let the citizens decide.

“We got a lot of input from people in the rural areas, especially on the lake areas of Talladega County. Where they felt like they deserve the right to vote,” he said.

“It’s nice this has passed, we won’t have to do that anymore,” Jumma said. “We don’t have to turn away people, they don’t have to cross the bridge, we don’t lose the revenue and the tax money stays here too.”

Swinford said they don’t have an exact date, but the amendment takes effect one week from election certification. He said by law, it must be certified within a week of election day.

