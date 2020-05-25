Talladega City Schools Superintendent facing backlash over text message

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega City School Superintendent Tony Ball is under fire after he sent an inappropriate text message about two members of the school board to the wrong people – them.

The message states that he was “on the phone fussing with his two village idiots” and it was sent to all of the school board members. A school board member says the texts came after a discussion over whether their next meeting would be in person or over Zoom.

Board member Sandra Beavers says Ball showed his true colors and sent the message to the wrong people.

In a statement, Ball said he received a text message asking what he was doing, and he thought he was replying to his friend when he made a private comment using a colloquialism he’s seen politicians use.

He says he did not respond to that friend.