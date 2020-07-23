Sweet Grown Alabama emphasizes importance of buying locally grown products

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey took part in Sweet Grown Alabama Day to show the importance of buying locally grown products.

The program is aimed at helping people find Alabama grown produce and other products. Organizers say Sweet Grown Alabama has really become popular during the pandemic as people are wanting to know where their food is coming from.



“So not only do we encourage all consumers to visit SweetGrownAlabama.org in search of local products in their area, we encourage you to buy produce and meat and container plants,” said Sweet Grown Alabama Director, Ellie Watson.

Sweet Grown Alabama started back in September and has 150 members.