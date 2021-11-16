Suspects steal ATM in Collegeville neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspects-involved who stole an ATM in the Collegeville neighborhood of Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers came across someone trying to steal an ATM machine in the Collegeville neighborhood. When approached, the suspects ran from police and were able to get away.

Helicopters and K-9 units were searching the area around Maclin Park, but the search has been called off. One of the suspects’ cars was found in the nearby neighborhood.

The safe inside of the ATM was recovered on 33rd Avenue North and returned to bank managers.

The suspects have not been taken into custody at this time.

