Suspect, victims identified in deadly sword attack in Mobile County

(Mobile County Sheriff’s Office provided this image of the sword allegedly used in the attack)

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the man suspected of killing his mother with a sword in Eight Mile has been identified.

MCSO says Damien Winslow Washam, 23, used a sword to assault his mother, Helen Nettles Washam, 61. Investigators say the sword was also used to injure two others, Washam’s uncle George Washam, 52, and Desmon Washam, the brother of Damien.

MCSO says, when they located Washam’s vehicle, Washam refused to stop and continued traveling toward Highway 158.

MCSO notified Saraland Police who deployed spike strips to end the pursuit. Washam’s vehicle was stopped on Highway 158 near mile marker 6.

Police say they found the sword used to kill Washam’s mother and injure his uncle and brother in the front seat of the vehicle.

Washam allegedly tried to run away, but he was tased by a deputy. Washam was then sent to a hospital.

Once he’s released from the hospital, Washam will be booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and attempt to elude.

Desmon, the brother, was treated on the scene for his injuries. The uncle, George, is in critical condition at a hospital.