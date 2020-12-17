Suspect in custody for deadly road rage shooting in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that killed a 22-year-old earlier this month.

According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, the suspect was taken into custody Thursday after an extensive investigation. He thanked residents of the county for offering leads in the case.

“I think we’ve stopped every silver Toyota 4-Runner in Blount County six times,” Sheriff Moon said.

The shooting took place on Dec. 3 on Highway 75 and resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dakota Nunley. Sheriff Moon choked up when talking about Nunley’s family.

“You’ve been very patient and kind to us, hopefully this brings you a little peace,” he said.

The suspect’s name and more information regarding the case will be released once formal charges have been brought down. Sheriff Moon did say the man is not from Blount County and is in his 50s.

No other information has been released at this time.