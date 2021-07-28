Suspect charged with killing Selma police officer

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and killed, a suspect in the shooting has now been arrested and charged with his murder.

Javonte Stubbs, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of capital murder of a law enforcement officer, on count of capital murder-shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of attempted murder. Stubbs was arrested in Tuscaloosa by the U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, Ofct. Marquis Moorer was killed after going to his home at the Selma Square Apartments for lunch and was shot. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Moorer was approached outside and ambushed.

A woman who was with Moorer at the time of the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.

Before Stubbs’ arrest, a $2,500 had been offered by CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of the shooter or those responsible.

Stubbs is being held in Chilton County.