BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to let the state of Alabama execute an inmate who contends an intellectual disability combined with the state’s inattention cost him a chance to avoid lethal injection and choose a new method.

The Alabama Attorney General’s office asked the justices to lift a lower court order that blocked prison workers from executing Matthew Reeves.

He was convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride in 1996.

The state is preparing to execute Reeves on Thursday night, January 27, if the Supreme Court allows it.

Reeves claims the state failed to help him understand a form that would’ve let him choose a new execution method involving nitrogen.