THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8-year-old Thomasville Elementary School student was dropped off at the wrong bus stop Tuesday afternoon, according to his parent who contacted WKRG News 5 concerned about the incident.

The mother says that after her child was dropped off at the wrong location, her son was then picked up by someone she didn’t know, who then brought the child home.

Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Garth Moss confirms a bus driver made the mistake during an afternoon route.

“On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, one of our substitute bus drivers made a serious mistake by allowing a student to exit the bus at the wrong location during the afternoon bus route,” said Moss. “The Thomasville City School system prides itself on keeping all of our students safe while they are in our care. Tuesday afternoon, we failed to uphold that standard of care.”

School officials met with the child’s mother Wednesday to address the concerns. Moss says they’re continuing to investigate how this happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“At this time we are continuing to fully investigate the situation while also conducting a review of all of the procedures that we have in place in order to ensure that another incident of this nature never occurs again,” Moss stated.