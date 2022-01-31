Alabama (WHNT) – According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 12% of 5 to 11-year-olds in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State health figures show 36% of kids 12-17 in Alabama have received at least one dose.

A recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that many parents who are hesitant to have their children vaccinated worry it could have long-term effects.

The vaccination rate among young children in Alabama remains lower than other age groups. A recent survey found parents are concerned the vaccine could impact their child’s fertility as an adult.

ADPH spokesperson, Dr. Karen Landers, says that fear isn’t supported by science.

“I just want to remind people there is no basis for that. That is a lot of misinformation that came out very early actually in the vaccine discussions,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Jodie Dionne, an infectious disease doctor at UAB, says say the vaccine does not have long-term side effects, and recent studies show the vaccine does not affect fertility.

“We do know now, two very recently published studies of 4,000 couples trying to get pregnant, that there is no association in these studies between receiving a vaccine and fertility. The pregnancy rate in people who did and did not get the vaccine was completely the same,” said Dr. Dionne.

But, getting COVID-19 could have longer-term health effects, doctors say. ADPH officials report more than 129 children in Alabama had multi-system inflammatory syndrome after contracting COVID-19. And the American Academy of Pediatrics reports there are other side effects from the virus that can affect children.

“Some kids have neurological effects during COVID and after COVID including brain fog confusion, fatigue. I mean these are not symptoms that we want children to have,” Dr. Landers said.

Health experts encourage parents to use trusted sources for information, including their family doctor, in making the decision on whether to vaccinate their kids.