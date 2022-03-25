TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) – This week at Sparkman Middle School, students are leading parent-teacher conferences.

Sparkman Middle Administrators wanted to offer an alternative to the traditional conference model where teachers meet with parents to discuss students’ performance.

Instead, students have the opportunity to bring a parent or member of the community to sit down with them and a teacher and talk about the year.

Students shared a portfolio of work, the progress they’ve made so far, and their goals for the future.

“When students are given the opportunity to own their own work and their goals, they are empowered to achieve them,” said Sparkman Middle School Instructional Coach Stephenie Smith. “We’ve seen students working towards that here as week have completed this process this week.”

Sparkman principal Kristen Bell said students have responded well to the program.

“We’re able to see the students take ownership,” Bell said. “This is something we’ll do obviously this year than in the future as well.”