TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) – School officials received a tip about a potential weapon at Sparkman Middle School on Wednesday.

School officials said an anonymous tip was called to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) that a student saw another student on campus with a handgun while in the bathroom. School Resource Officers put together a safety plan in the case of an emergency.

The student was found with a handgun and immediately removed from campus without any issue, according to the sheriff’s office. They added the student made no threats against students, faculty or staff.

MCSO says, “The safety of students and staff members will always be a top priority. Our school district proactively takes measures to address these situations safely and expeditiously.”

There is no word at this time in any charges will be filed against the student or parents.