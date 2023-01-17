HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Newly sworn-in Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.) was nominated this week for two key congressional committees.

Strong was nominated for the House Armed Services Committee on Monday. The next day, his office sent out a press release announcing his nomination to the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The good news for Strong came after he told News 19 in November that he’d be aiming for a seat on both committees.

“I am honored to be nominated to serve on the Committee on Homeland Security, where one

of my top priorities is to immediately secure our border and ensure that the Border Patrol has

the resources it needs to start enforcing our immigration laws,” Strong said in a statement. “Alabama’s fifth congressional district is home to important DHS components, including Homeland Security Investigations, which is the principal investigative arm of DHS.”

Both committee nominations are a “huge win for the fifth congressional district,” according to News 19 Political Analyst Jay Town.

“It’s very important that we have many members not only on Appropriations but on the Armed Services Committee as well,” Town said.

Town said he believes Congressman Strong has already impressed members of Congress and will be able to work through challenges.

“Of course, he’ll face challenges, and there is a narrow margin in the House,” Town said. “I think the Republicans are confident that he’ll be able to do that and reach across the aisle, especially on two of our most important committees.”

Strong’s district includes Redstone Arsenal, which is Madison County’s largest employer and a big economic driver.

“Redstone and all the things that are on it account for about, or slightly more than half of the local economy,” said Mike Ward, the senior vice president for government & public affairs for Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Ward said Strong’s committee nominations put Madison County in a good spot on a national scale.

“You know, being represented on that committee is terrifically important to a large number of programs on the Arsenal,” he said.

The House Republican Conference expects to formally ratify the recommendations for both committee assignments next week.