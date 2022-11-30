Dale Strong is headed to the general election after defeating Casey Wardynski in a Republican runoff election Tuesday night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dale Strong, the incoming representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district, says he’s already made up his mind on who to back in 2024: former President Donald Trump.

In a social media post Tuesday, Strong said, “Donald Trump has my full endorsement in his campaign for president.”

“In the White House, he closed our borders, brought back thousands of American jobs, and had the economy growing like never before,” Strong continued. “I was honored to have President Trump’s endorsement in my campaign and invite him to return to North Alabama any time for another huge rally! MAGA!”

Strong is the second Alabamian elected official to back Trump in 2024.

Shortly after Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) offered a full-throated endorsement of the former commander-in-chief. In the endorsement, Tuberville cited Trump as “the leader America needs in 2024.”

If Trump accepts Strong’s offer for a new rally in North Alabama, it will be the former president second time in the Tennessee Valley after a rally in Cullman last year. That rally was in support of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who Strong will replace in Congress, and his bid for U.S. Senate.

Eight months after the rally, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks. The former president said Brooks went “woke” with his statements about the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, which Trump still claims was fraudulent.

Trump is the first major Republican candidate to enter the race for President. He is expected to be joined in the nomination fight by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former vice president Mike Pence.