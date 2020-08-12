Street renamed after slain Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of 35th Street after fallen police officer Dornell Cousette.

Cousette, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, was killed in the line of duty last September when he was shot while trying to serve a warrant at a house on 33rd Avenue.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday, adding that once the department moves back into its headquarters, officers will use the road to get home after their shifts.

“Officer Cousette didn’t get to go home the night of Sept. 16, 2019, but I think he’d be happy knowing that he’s on our minds every day that we get to,” Chief Brent Blankley said in the statement. “It’s not something we take for granted.”

