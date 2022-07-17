MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were working to calm a fire inside a storage building on Dauphin Island Parkway Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Parkway Storage Facility after receiving a call about smoke being seen at the facility.

A metal saw was used by firefighters in an attempt to get into the storage units on fire. Firefighters cut into every unit to determine where the fire was coming from. They said an overhead drone to was instrumental in determining the heat source.

Traffic is moving slowly on Dauphin Island Parkway near the 2900-block. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and how much damage has been done.

Firefighters report that there were no injuries but several storage units had fire, smoke and water damage.