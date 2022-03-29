SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Dry, warm and windy conditions over the weekend fueled a round of wildland fire activity south of Birmingham, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC).

The Commission said the blaze known as the Stone Gate Fire started Saturday, March 26 and as of Monday afternoon, it had grown to about 580 acres burned. Crews on the ground added the fire was about 80% contained.

AFC officials said because of the extremely rough terrain in the area it is nearly impossible to get the usual heavy equipment to the fire so they have to create containment lines by hand with rakes and leaf blowers. 18 Commission firefighters are on the scene constructing those lines.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter has been helping to drop water on the northeast side of the wildfire.

The Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District posted on Facebook saying that crews from Shelby, Jefferson, Walker, Blount, Mobile, Marshall, Clark, Bullock, Fayett, St. Clair and Hale came out to help fight the blaze.

They added as crews continue to contain the fire there will be smoke in the valley for the next few days.