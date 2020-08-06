Statewide Day of Action calls on Alabamians to complete the 2020 census

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville will participate in a statewide Day of Action planned for Wednesday, August 12th, in order to complete the census.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is calling on all business owners and their employees to drop everything and get counted in the 2020 census.

Drop Everything and Get Counted is intended to help boost the statewide participation rate.

This Day of Action is an initiative of ADECA, the Business Council of Alabama, and a few other organizations.

Right now, Alabama stands to lose significant federal funding that is tied to healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more. Alabama also risks losing two Congressional seats.

Statewide, we have a 60% response rate.