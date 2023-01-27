ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama’s “first-ever and only golf-themed license plate” will be available for residents on February 1, 2023.

The new plate benefits the Alabama Golf Association’s foundation — mainly junior golf initiatives and the start of a male golfer’s scholarship program to mirror the women’s program.

For every 1,000 plates sold, AGA receives $40,000 annually. The cost is $50 per year plus a standard $5 administrative fee on top of the annual license plate fees.

All questions concerning license plates in Alabama should be directed to the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division at 334-242-9000.