State Treasurer John McMillan officially resigns, Ivey appoints Young Boozer to finish term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey appointed former State Treasurer Young Boozer to finish John McMillan’s term after he resigned to fulfill a new role within the state.

State Treasurer John McMillan resigned after being appointed Executive Director for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. His last day as treasurer is September 30.

Ivey appointed a familiar face to finish out McMillan’s term, Young Boozer, former State Treasurer, will begin his duties on October 1.

“I could not think of anyone more qualified or better suited to fill the remainder of John’s term. Young knows the role, knows our state, and will immediately be able to get to work. I appreciate his willingness to serve our state in this important position once again,” Ivey said in a statement.

“It has been an honor to serve the state of Alabama as Treasurer… I look forward to the new challenge of leading the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission and will commit to providing the same level of dedication to this role as I’ve done in every other aspect of my career,” John McMillan said in a statement.

John McMillan previously served on the Baldwin County Commission, as the Alabama Commissioner of Conservation and Natural Resources, Vice President of the Alabama Forestry Association and Commissioner of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry, as well as a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.