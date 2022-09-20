Large whitetailed deer buck moving through an open meadow during the rut in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There will be a public meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detected in animals killed in Lauderdale County earlier this year.

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is hosting the meeting on Thursday, September 22.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease of white-tailed deer and other deer species, according to the ADCNR. It is caused by a mutated protein called a prion and is always fatal for white-tailed deer.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports no strong evidence that CWD can infect humans.

WFF officials will talk about ADCNR’s response to CWD, including a new hunting regulation and the CWD Management Zone covering Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

Questions will be answered after the presentation.

The meeting will take place at the University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium, located at 1 Harrison Plaza in Florence, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Click here for more information about the detection of CWD in Alabama.