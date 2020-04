LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriffs along with the State Fire Department are investigating what started a house fire Thursday night.

Crews were called to a house fire at 19429 Upper Hampton Road around 9:30 p.m.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home when the fire started and there are no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Ardmore, Elkmont, Piney Chapel and Oak Grove Fire and Rescues responded to the scene.