LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Mason’s Sisk fate will soon be decided as closing arguments in the capital murder trial begin Thursday after seven days of witness testimony.

Following the closing arguments, jurors will immediately begin deliberation in which they will decide the fate of Mason Sisk.

Both the State and Defense rested their cases on April 26 after the State called 31 witnesses to the stand and the Defense called none.

On the final day of testimony, jurors heard from state witness investigator Johnny Morrell. This testimony included discussion around Mary Sisk’s cell phone, the interview with Mason the night of the crime, and Mason’s confession to the crime.

The confession in the video came after an already long line of questioning by former Sheriff Mike Blakely. In the video, Sisk denied killing his family multiple times, while Blakely accused him of lying.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019, he was 14 at the time.

His first trial in the fall of 2022 was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Now 18, Sisk won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The trial is ongoing and News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the courtroom. You can follow his live updates here.