ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama’s flu numbers are affecting more than just school hours this year, it’s also getting in the way of Alabama’s bird rehabilitation center.

The Alabama Wildlife Center (AWC), a nonprofit located at Oak Mountain State Park, announced Tuesday that its changed its intake for its center for native birds. The change means the center will not be accepting ducks, geese, vultures, crows, osprey, and other precise of waterfowl and wading birds.

AWC said the change comes after the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources confirmed cases of Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Montgomery County.

The center said HPAI is a highly contagious and dangerous variant of Avian Flu among wild birds. AWC said the intake policy change is meant to protect the center’s current feathered patients.

AWC provides medical care for almost 2,000 wild birds each year representing more than 100 distinct species.

The center has two main missions: to provide medical and rehabilitative care for Alabama’s injured and orphaned native birds and to heighten awareness and appreciation of Alabama’s native wildlife through educational programs.