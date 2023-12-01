CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — This week, state agents arrested a Brantley man in connection with the murder of a Dozier woman.

Dustin Lee Burbage is charged with one count of Murder in the death of 32-year-old Angel Renea Soisson.

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into Soisson’s murder on the night of Monday, November 27, at the request of the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say the murder occurred near the 6000 Block of Old Three Notch Road near the Bullock Community in Crenshaw County.

Burbage was booked into the Crenshaw County Jail. He is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Troopers are not releasing additional information as the investigation is ongoing, and all findings will be turned over to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.