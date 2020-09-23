St. Clair County falls victim to cyber attack, investigation underway

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County fell victim to a cyber attack Monday night and officials are still trying to figure out how it happened.
According to Paul Manning with the St. Clair County Commission, the attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. and the tech team was able to get everything back under control “quickly.”
Manning also says that no personal information from the county was compromised or stolen during the incident.
Officials are now investigating how the attack occurred and who is behind it. No other information has been released at this time.
