BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police said a South Carolina man recently confessed to killing a woman in Bessemer back in 2001.

On March 27, Bessemer Police claim 62-year-old Brian E. Jones confessed to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford (a.k.a Janet Jones), who was his girlfriend at the time, in February of 2001. Luxford was reported as missing by her daughter in 2002 after not seeing her for a long time.

Jones said Luxford was killed in a fight between the two while they were at a hotel on 9th Avenue SW in Bessemer.

On March 28, Jones led police to where he left Luxford’s remains near Harmer Street and Valley Creek. A search of the area resulted in the recovery of human remains. According to the abuse of a corpse charge, Jones placed Luxford’s remains in a green suitcase and dumped the suitcase in the area.

While the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not officially identified the remains, Jones is being charged with Luxford’s death.

Jones is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $765,000 bond.

According to police, the coroner’s office is searching for medical records and using DNA to identify the remains, but the process could take up to nine months.