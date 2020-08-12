South Alabama woman charged with sister’s murder

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is in custody on a murder charge connected to the discovery in March of her sister’s decomposing body.

Al.com reports Atmore police on Sunday arrested 34-year-old Josephine Gaines, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation.

Police said Gaines was found to have an outstanding murder warrant and was taken into custody.

The charge stems from a March 26 discovery of a body at a mobile home.

Investigators say the body was that of Vandoren Dailey, who police said was Gaines’ sister.

Investigators say Gaines was responsible for Daily, who was unable to care for herself and had apparently been left alone in the home for months.