MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you live near the coast and heard a boom or felt tremors through your home just before ten o’clock Tuesday night, that was a sonic boom.

Many people posted to social media, and some called 911 concerned about an explosion.

The loud noise that shook homes across the region was caused by a SpaceX Capsule and Ax-2 crew returning to earth. According to the SpaceX website, four crewmembers returned to earth after 10 days in space.

“After 10 days in space, Dragon and Axiom Space’s Ax-2 astronauts Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni, and Rayyanah Barnawi, returned to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida at 11:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 30,” according to the SpaceX website.

The boom could be felt in Mobile and Baldwin County areas as well as Florida counties to the east. The capsule successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City.

Way back in 2021, the possibility of a sonic boom was talked about when Space-X made its splashdown along the gulf coast of Florida. A series of specially designed parachutes slow the capsule down before making it to the water.