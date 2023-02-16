MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Several Madison County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, February 17, due to Hwy 53 closure while authorities repair the site of a fatal military helicopter crash.

Madison County District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver confirmed that the helicopter debris has been cleared and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) would begin to repair the roadway on Friday.

Hwy 53 crash site (Photo: District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver)

Those delayed schools include:

Sparkman High School

Sparkman 9th Grade School

Monrovia Middle School

Monrovia Elementary School

The delay is meant to help alleviate traffic congestion due to the closure of Hwy 53 lanes between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, and between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road.

Bus pick-up for those schools will also be delayed by two hours.

Roads in the impacted areas are anticipated to be closed for an undetermined amount of time until the extent of the damage can be assessed.