(WHNT) — Several changes are coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beginning Sept. 1.

According to AL.com, under the Fiscal Responsibility Act signed by President Joe Biden in June, the age range requirements for the program will expand.

Starting Sept. 1, childless workers who are 50 years of age will be required to show they are working 80 hours or more a month, pursuing an education, or training program to qualify for SNAP.

Age requirements will be expanded up to 52 on Oct. 1. then will expand to 54 on Oct. 1, 2024.

Homeless, veterans or youth ages 18 to 24 who aged out of foster care are exempt from these requirements. People who cannot work due to a physical or mental limitation, are pregnant or have a child 18 or younger living in their home will also be exempt.

If you don’t meet the work requirements you will only be eligible for SNAP for three months of benefits in a three year period, according to the report.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

The requirements will be in effect through Oct. 1, 2030.