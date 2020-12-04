Single mother loses everything in Hoover apartment fire

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured in an overnight fire that damaged all residential units at a Hoover apartment complex.

Shortly before 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Hoover firefighters were alerted to a large blaze at an apartment complex on Regal Circle.

Four Hoover fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit, a battalion car and a rehabilitation unit responded to the scene. The Hawthorne at Wisteria apartment complex was engulfed in smoke and flames upon their arrival. It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control, according to Hoover Fire Public Information Officer Scott West.

“There were 20 units in the building,” said West. “Several of those sustained heavy fire damage, but they all sustained damage of some type, whether it be fire or smoke.”

Firefighters rescued two men and three dogs from one apartment, and all other residents were able to escape safely.

All 20 units in the apartment complex suffered smoke and water damage. Some units also contain heavy fire damage.

A fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire, as a cause remains unknown as of Thursday morning.

Chanell Hill and her daughter escaped the fire with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. She said the most heartbreaking things she lost were sentimental items

“Me not being able to have my baby’s outfit coming home from the hospital. Her first little pair of shoes. Pictures of her when she was young. That’s probably the hardest thing,” said Hill as tears bubbled in her eyes.

Hill’s daughter, Caidyn Campbell is 8 years old. She was shaken, but her mother said she is doing ok. Hill said when she explained all that happened, she let her little girl know what was really important.

“But I can’t get another you,” Hill said. “And that’s all I need. As long as you’re here, I’m ok.”

This fire wasn’t the first at the Hawthorne at Wisteria apartment complex. A different building was destroyed in the fall of last year.

“Not our building, but the building next to ours,” said Hill. “However, we were still affected because we were afraid the fire was going to jump.”

Hill said her coworkers and bosses have booked her a hotel room for the coming nights. They’ve also created a GoFundMe page for her as she now has to purchase everything for herself and her daughter.

The American Red Cross is also working with displaced residents to provide resources and housing.

CBS 42’s Malique Rankin will have the full story on the CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.