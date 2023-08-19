BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Single-game tickets for the New Orleans Pelicans’ preseason matchup in Birmingham on Oct. 12 against the Houston Rockets are now available.

You can buy tickets here. You can also purchase them through the Birmingham Squadron front office by calling 205-719-0850. You can also dial the number to learn more information about tickets, fan experiences or group pricing for the exhibition contest.

When New Orleans visited Legacy Arena for a preseason game in 2022, it defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 120-111, in front of 15,486 spectators. Houston last competed in Birmingham before the 2018-19 campaign and downed the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-103.