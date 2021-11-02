Shipt now offering same-day delivery for beer, wine in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just in time for the holidays, Shipt is now offering same-day beer and wine delivery to Alabamians.

Shipt, a grocery delivery service, announced Nov. 2, residents in Alabama now have access to Shipt’s same-day delivery of beer and wine from Target. Shipt said it will continue expanding alcohol delivery to additional retailers over time, giving customers access to even more products.

Alcohol delivery was made possible in Alabama after Gov. Kay Ivey signed SB 126 into law in April, allowing home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase. The law went into effect in October.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to order or accept alcohol deliveries and will be required to present identification upon delivery.

To determine if same-day delivery of alcohol is available in their area and to place an order, Alabama residents can visit shipt.com or download the Shipt app.

Shipt shoppers who wish to deliver orders containing alcohol will complete a certification program. The certification program covers Shipt’s alcohol delivery policy and provides education on topics like identifying underage individuals, intoxicated persons and fake or altered identification.

For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com.